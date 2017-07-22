Comic-Con 2017: 'Black Panther,' 'Infinity War' blew us away at the Marvel panel

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Spoiler warning: This is about all the new Marvel movies coming out soon!

Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, Thor, Hulk, Black Panther, and the Avengers were the stars of the Marvel panel at the San Diego Comic-Con 2017 on Saturday.

Read below for highlights of what tidbits were revealed at the panel. (Big thanks to our CNET correspondent Roger Cheng live-tweeting from the audience at Hall H.)

Ant-Man:

Fans saw new Ant Man and the Wasp footage -- concept art and pre-CGI video

Ant Man will go giant again. MIchael Douglas wears his own Ant Man suit.

Michelle Pfeifer has been cast as Janet Van Dyne. "She was our dream choice," says producer Kevin Feige.

Hannah John-Kamen is playing "The Ghost. " Randall Park is playing Jimmy Woo. Laurence Fishburne will be Bill Foster.

Walter Goggins is in Ant-Man and the Wasp as well.

Captain Marvel:

Fans got a glimpse of Captain Marvel in costume.

Sam Jackson is back as Nick Fury and will have two eyes.

Captain Marvel is set in early 1990s.

Captain Marvel will be the first appearance of the Skrulls in the MCU.

Thor: Ragnarok:

Director Taika Waitti, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban and Rachel House were at the panel to talk Thor.

"I wanted to push Thor into something unique for the Marvel universe. He gets his ass kicked in this film," says Hemsworth.

"It's been four years since 'Thor: The Dark World,' and Loki is pretending to be Odin," says Hiddleston. "Loki has focused mostly on himself and not on governing, so I guess he's not a great king?"

As for how he sides, Hiddleston stays mum on his ultimate loyalties.

"Hulk refuses to turn back to Bruce Banner and enjoys being on Sakar where he kicks a lot of ass," Ruffalo says. "He's a little perma-Hulk. He's been Hulk for two years, so he has a vocab of a two-year-old. We're going to have a speaking Hulk," Ruffalo says. "Just don't expect Shakespeare. "

"Marvel is a universe I've been happily dragged into because of my kids," says Blanchett.

Goldblum is the oldest race, and rules over Sakar and puts together fighting games. "The Grandmaster is the Collector's brother," says Goldblum. "We're elders of the universe."

"She's an elite warrior of Asgard hanging out with Sakar and has a relationship with Grandmaster, but not romantic," Thompson says of Valkyrie.

Marvel plays an extended clip of "Thor: Ragnarok" that starts with Thor in a chair moving through a digital tour with Willy Wonka music.

There's also an extended scene with the Grandmaster and Valkyrie interacting with Thor, then Thor interacts with a new rocky alien named Korg.

A short-haired Thor, Hulk, Loki and Valkyrie team up against Hela, and then a final scene with Hulk fighting a fire demon.

Black Panther:

Direct Ryan Coogler, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Andy Sirkis and more attended the panel.

Black Panther happens after Civil War, and it focuses on him learning to rule and how to be a king.

"To bring this comic book to life, it means everything to me," Coogler says.

Letitia Wright plays Shuri, Black Panther's sister and a tech wiz.

Danai Gurira -- who also plays Michonne in "The Walking Dead" -- says she needed to learn a whole new process for her different weapon in "Black Panther."

Gurira plays Okoye, a warrior driven by her love of the country and her people.

Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger): He has his own ideas on how to rule Wakanda and his eyes on the throne.

Daniel Kaluuya (W'Kabi) plays the head of security and sees what comes into Wakanda. He calls it "wild."

Lupita Nyong'o says Nakia is a spy (war dog) who goes undercover overseas and reports back to Wakanda.

Andy Sirkis, who plays Ulysses Klause, says he'll get his "arm" back.

Winston Duke says M'Baku is the leader of the Jabari tribe. He's got loyalty to his people, which drives his rage.

The biggest reveal is that Erik Killmonger will get his own Black Panther suit with gold.

A new extended clip of "Black Panther" is shown. It's gonna be exclusive.

Avengers: Infinity War:

Marvel showed us the same Avengers footage that the folks at D23 got. Lots of action with a variety of a mix of characters.

It ends with Thanos pulling a planet/moon down to the battlefield. "Sounds ridiculous, but it works," CNET correspondent Roger Cheng tweets. "Marvel just overloaded us with lots of comic book goodness."

