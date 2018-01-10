Comcast Xfinity adds home automation to X1 and xFi platforms

Nick Ferrari Photography/Comcast Xfinity

Comcast Xfinity in September acquired Stringify, a cloud-based internet-of-things service provider with more than 500 products compatible with its app. Comcast Xfinity announced Wednesday here at CES that the company is bringing the technology behind Stringify to the Xfinity line of services including X1 TV and voice remote, xFi Wi-Fi, Xfinity Home, and Xfinity Mobile.

If you're an Xfinity customer with the X1 voice remote, you'll now be able to use voice commands for smart home devices through the X1 voice remote. Currently, the X1 voice remote works with Xfinity security products including thermostats, locks and cameras. The Xfinity app will get an update for home automation, including suggestions for scenes to trigger multiple device actions.

You don't have to be an Xfinity security customer to have access to these added smarts, however. Any Xfinity internet or X1 customer will have these capabilities added free of charge. The company is aiming for a March or April release of a fully integrated Stringify experience into Xfinity platforms.

An Xfinity partner program called "Works with Xfinity" will enable third-party integration into xFi and X1 with open APIs. Comcast Xfinity's current line of partners includes August, Carrier, Chamberlain, Ecobee, GE, Honeywell, Kwikset, Nest, Philips Hue, Singled, Tile and Zen.

What to expect from the smart home at CES 2018: We take a look at the smart home and appliance trends we expect to see this year.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.