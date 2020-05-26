CNET is 25 years a website

A quarter of a century has passed since CNET, a fledgling cable news channel about technology, launched its very first website. In 1995, CNET.com gave the startup media company a place to play with HTML and to write early reviews of computers and PC equipment during an era when it was still a pretty big deal to own a pager.

Within a few short years, CNET's website evolved to eclipse the cable channel, and CNET became the media brand where anyone could come to get a trusted, honest, interesting perspective on technology products and the industry that creates them. Today, we're the largest technology publication in the world, helping millions of people each month navigate what's new in the world and in your lives.

When I started at CNET in 1999 as an associate software reviewer, the young company spanned three offices near Pier 39 in San Francisco, and we already employed hundreds of video pros, journalists, web developers, engineers and designers. Those were heady days in the dot-com bubble, but bubble or no, we knew we were onto something. CNET made it our mission to give the most salient, helpful news and advice during a time of rapid change. Twenty-five years have passed, and through acquisition by CBS and now as a part of the ViacomCBS family, we still make it our mission to give interesting, helpful news and advice day in and day out.

Over the next month, we'll take you on a walk back through the past 25 years of technology, media and change. This week, come with us to see profiles of the people and technologies that defined the industry in 1995, then join us in the following days for a glimpse at how Hollywood looked at tech in 1995 and what kind of phone $1,000 bought you in 1995. We'll bring you a little something new each week, and whether you're new to CNET or you've been along for the entire ride, we think you'll enjoy every moment.

We don't take for granted these past 25 years. We've been privileged to help our fans and audience navigate changes large and small, including the incredible challenges facing us today. We are thrilled and honored to help make recommendations for what to buy and how to buy it now more than ever, especially given the economic challenges today and ahead. Thank you for coming along for the ride.