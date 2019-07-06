CNET Book Club: Brad Thor on Backlash and why he'll never trust Alexa

Best-selling author Brad Thor has written 19 espionage thrillers, many of which feature ex-Navy SEAL Secret Service agent Scot Harvath and his run-ins with an international "who's who" of espionage. His latest novel, Blacklash, finds Harvath double crossed, abandoned and hunted by his enemies (which probably isn't too out of the ordinary for him).
Beyond being great summer reading, Brad Thor's books are packed with meticulous attention to detail and a keen eye for the threats posed by emerging technology and powerful surveillance tools. That lead to a stint consulting with the US Government on potential future threats, something he speaks about only obliquely.
Thor makes no secret of his concerns with data-heavy apps and social media services, the danger of deep fakes and why he's not a fan of in-home digital assistants like Alexa. In our wide-ranging conversation, we talk about that, as well as his best practices for writing a hit book on an annual basis.
About CNET Book Club
The Book Club is hosted by a pair of self-proclaimed book experts: Dan Ackerman (author of the nonfiction video game history book The Tetris Effect), and Scott Stein, a playwright and screenwriter. We'll be announcing our next Book Club selection soon, so send us your suggestions and keep an eye out for updates on Twitter at @danackerman and @jetscott.
