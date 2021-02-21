Cleaning buddies: Save $150 when you get the Roomba i7 Plus and Braava M6 bundle

iRobot

What's better than a robot that cleans your floor? How about a mop that washes it, too? Robot vacuums that have mopping modes are getting popular, but they never work quite as well as a dedicated robot mop that's designed from the ground up with that one job in mind. iRobot knows this and sells the Roomba i7 Plus vacuum and Braava Jet m6 mop as a bundle for $1,250. But right now you can save $150 by buying the . Wellbots offers free shipping and charges no sales tax (unless you're ordering from New York).

You probably already know the Roomba i7 Plus. It's iRobot's premium robot vacuum with a self-emptying dock, so you only need to handle a dirty bag once a month or so. The i7 Plus has other cool features, like the ability to map your home and remember the names of rooms, so you can command it to clean specific locations with voice commands. Want to know more? Check out what CNET had to say about the Roomba i7 Plus.

The Roomba is bundled with the Braava jet m6 robot mop which includes the same intelligent floor mapping features as other Roomba vacuums -- that means it can cover multiple rooms and return home to its dock when the job is done. Perhaps the coolest feature is that when the i7 Plus is done vacuuming, the Braava can start automatically and mop the freshly cleaned floor. Try that with a combo vacuum/mop (most can't switch between mopping and vacuuming).

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.