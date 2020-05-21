Christopher Nolan's Tenet has an exclusive new trailer ... inside Fortnite

Warner Bros.

Tenet is the new movie by legendary director Christopher Nolan. Fortnite is the legendary video game played by millions. Together they're joining forces to do something a little different: Launching a brand new movie trailer inside a video game.

Grab a front row seat in Party Royale for a world premiere!



Catch the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s @TENETFilm at the top of every hour on the big screen starting at 8 PM ET.



ʇnO sunᴚ ǝɯı⊥ ǝɹoɟǝq ʇı ǝǝS pic.twitter.com/ZiNfxaRQ7U — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 21, 2020

Starting from 5 p.m. PT on Thursday May 21, players will be able to watch the new trailer for Tenet on the Fortnite big screen inside the video game. Which sounds bizarre, but considering the direction Fortnite has been headed, it's par for the course. In December last year J.J. Abrams showed off new Rise of Skywalker footage in Fortnite.

Earlier this year Travis Scott held a concert inside the game and it was incredible.

Long story short, Fortnite isn't just a video game it's a media outlet and showing off new footage of hyped movies inside Fortnite is quickly becoming a new norm.

With shades of Memento and Inception, Tenet is shaping up to be a mind-bender in the best way possible. Expect huge action set pieces, mystery and a dash of sci-fi from Christopher Nolan's latest.

Tenet, which is still scheduled for a theatrical release July 17 despite the coronavirus pandemic, will see actor John David Washington play an elite spy, military operative and time traveller, somehow all at once.