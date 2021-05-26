Chris Noth signs on as Mr. Big in Sex and the City reboot on HBO Max

Warner Media

It's official: Mr. Big will be back for the new HBO Max series And Just Like That..., WarnerMedia said Wednesday. Mr. Big, aka John James Preston, will be returning as Carrie's husband in the new iteration of the original HBO series Sex and the City.

Also reprising their roles in And Just Like That... will be Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Samantha Jones, originally played by Kim Cattrall, hasn't been cast to return.

"How could we ever do a new chapter of the 'Sex And The City' story without our Mr. Big?" Michael Patrick King, executive producer, said in a statement Wednesday.

The new series will focus on the three women "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

There will be 10 episodes, each 30 minutes long, with production beginning in New York City this summer. Sara Ramírez has also been cast to join the series.