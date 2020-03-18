A 12-piece knife set for $10, $40 air fryer and $15 digital coffee maker at Best Buy

Deal Savings Price





If you've got some extra time on your hands, for one reason or another, it might be a fun time to experiment with a new household gadget and Best Buy has three seriously good kitchen deals happening today.

This Chefman air fryer will help you stave off the "quarantine 15" by making healthier versions of fried comfort foods like french fries, chicken fingers and wings. Right now, the 2.5-liter analog air fryer is down to just $40 (originally $120). There's also a bright, colorful and sharp 12-piece set of Cuisinart knives on sale for $10 (!) and a sturdy Black & Decker digital 12-cup coffee maker for only $15.

Best Buy will ship any order over $40 for free. Or you can choose free in-store pickup and grab your haul later today, if your local store is still open. Let's take a closer look at these three deals, happening for today only.

Chefman Air fryers use convection technology to mimic the results of actual frying but with little or no oil, less mess and fewer fat and calories. There are lots of things that take well to an air fryer, but we especially love them for frozen snacks, wings and seafood like crab cakes and calamari. This 2.5-liter model is a good size to get most jobs done without overcrowding your kitchen.

Cuisinart These bright rainbow knives will add a pop of color to your kitchen. They also receive high marks in verified-purchase reviews with buyers applauding their sharpness and ease of use. The deeply discounted set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 5 1/2-inch utility knife and a 3 1/2-inch paring knife. Each comes with a sheath to keep it sharp, too.

Black & Decker This coffee maker is marked down 50% to just $15 and does all you need a coffee maker to do. Program the brew so it's roaring even before you wake up. Plus a brew-pause function lets you stop the process to snatch a cup. The 12-cup carafe is plenty if there are multiple coffee drinkers in your home.