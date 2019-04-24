CNET también está disponible en español.

Cheaper Nintendo Switch could launch by end of June

An upgraded version of the portable console may also arrive by the end of the year, a report said.

02-nintendo-switch

We may see a budget model Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Nintendo may reveal its cheaper Switch option very soon.

The new version of its portable console is likely to launch by the end of June, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing a pair of anonymous sources.

Those source also noted that upgraded Switch will come out this year, but won't be more powerful as suggested by a report last month.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

