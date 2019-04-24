Nintendo may reveal its cheaper Switch option very soon.
The new version of its portable console is likely to launch by the end of June, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing a pair of anonymous sources.
Those source also noted that upgraded Switch will come out this year, but won't be more powerful as suggested by a report last month.
Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Cheaper Nintendo Switch could launch by end of June
