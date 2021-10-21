iPod at 20 PS5 restock tracker Moderna booster 100-million-year old crab Trump social network Pixel 6: Everything to know

CFPB probes Apple, Google and other tech giants over payment systems

The consumer protection agency wants details on how tech companies are using personal payments data.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau wants to know more about how tech giants are using people's financial information. On Thursday, the agency issued orders to collect information on consumer payment products offered by six large tech companies and their "underlying business practices."

The orders were issued to Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Square and PayPal, according to the CFPB. 

"Faster, friction-less, and cheaper payment systems offer significant potential benefits to consumers, workers, their families, and small businesses in the United States," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra in a statement. "But payments businesses are network businesses and can gain tremendous scale and market power, potentially posing new risks and undermining fair competition."

The tech companies didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. 

More to come. 