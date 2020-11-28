Celebrate Black Friday with a free $25 off-road driving game

Epic Games

If you're a gamer -- or just consult the Cheapskate occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. As 2020 draws to a close, it's worth taking a moment to be thankful (because, you, know, Thanksgiving) for all the A-list games we've managed to scoop up this year, which include GTA V, Civilization VI, Hitman, Elite Dangerous and Watchdogs 2. This week, Epic is going in a different direction. You can get .

MudRunner is the sort of game that takes perverse joy in simulating obscure and esoteric details in excruciating detail, so you'll find this game models spinning your over-sized tires through sloppy mud with unnerving accuracy. You get to drive 19 all-terrain vehicles, each with its own characteristics and attachable equipment. You need to complete objectives and deliveries by enduring perilous conditions across wild, wet, and muddy landscapes in extreme conditions. Overcome muddy terrain, raging rivers and other obstacles that realistically react to the weight and movement of your vehicle powered by the game's advanced physics engine.

Intrigued? You've got until the morning of Dec. 2 to claim MudRunner for free. If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free game, yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away if you don't want to.

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

