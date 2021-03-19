CDC says 3 feet of social distancing in schools is safe with universal masking

Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its COVID-19 guidance for school, saying that it now recommends most students maintain a distance of 3 feet, down from 6 feet, with universal masking.

The updated guidance comes after multiple studies on the spread of COVID-19 in schools have shown evidence that "physical distancing of at least 3 feet between students can safely be adopted in classroom settings where mask use is universal and other prevention measures are taken," said the CDC.

In elementary schools, the CDC recommends students stay 3 feet apart, even in areas where community transmission is high. For middle and high schools, the CDC recommends 3 feet in areas where community transmission is low, moderate or substantial, but says students should stick to 6 feet of distance in communities where transmission is high and cohorting -- where students are together with the same small group of peers and teachers throughout the day -- is not possible.

"CDC is committed to leading with science and updating our guidance as new evidence emerges," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in a release. "These updated recommendations provide the evidence-based roadmap to help schools reopen safely, and remain open, for in-person instruction."

