CDC director endorses Pfizer booster for frontline workers, overruling advisory panel

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday endorsed booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for older Americans, people living in long-term care facilities, adults with underlying medical conditions and frontline workers who are at an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure.

The decision comes after an advisory committee to the CDC on Thursday recommended booster doses people over 65 and adults with underlying medical conditions, but voted against recommending that Pfizer boosters be given to people 18 to 64 who are at risk of COVID-19 infection and transmission because of their work. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky's decision aligns with the Food and Drug Administration authorization given earlier this week to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

"I believe we can best serve the nation's public health needs by providing booster doses for the elderly, those in long-term care facilities, people with underlying medical conditions, and for adults at high risk of disease from occupational and institutional exposures to COVID-19," said Walensky in a release. "This aligns with the FDA's booster authorization and makes these groups eligible for a booster shot."

The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing hospitalization and death, though there continues to be concern over the highly transmissible delta variant. As some states see record numbers of cases, unvaccinated people have accounted for nearly all the hospitalizations and deaths -- over 97% as of July. While the US is preparing to offer additional doses to the public, just over 2% of people living in low-income countries have received at least one vaccine dose.

The CDC recommends people over 65, residents in long-term care settings and people 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their initial two-dose series. For people 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions and for frontline workers 18 to 64, the CDC says they may receive a booster shot at least six months after their primary series.

Walensky said recommendations for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be considered as soon as data is available.