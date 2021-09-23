CDC panel recommends Pfizer booster for some people

Gurol Tuna/Getty Images

An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for all people age 65 and older and those who live in long-term care facilities, at least six months after their second dose. They also voted to recommend Pfizer boosters for adults age 50-64 years old with underlying medical conditions.

The committee is still meeting and will vote on whether to recommend a booster for other people who might be at high risk for severe COVID-19.

Like all three coronavirus vaccines available in the US, Pfizer's booster will be free. Booster shots for people who're fully vaccinated with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson aren't authorized yet.

Third doses of mRNA vaccines have been recommended for moderately or severely immunocompromised individuals who received Moderna or Pfizer since August.

Before a CDC recommendation becomes official, the panel's decision needs to be approved by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and the US Department of Health and Human Services. But it's expected that the committee's recommendation will be accepted.

The FDA gave emergency use authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine last night for people who're age 65 and older, adults age 18 and older who're at risk of severe COVID-19 disease and those with "frequent institutional or occupational or institutional exposure," at least six months after their second shot. The authorization, which is not full approval like that given to Pfizer for the first two doses of its vaccine, came after a lengthy debate by a FDA committee that rejected booster doses for the general population. The FDA panel cited a lack of data of the benefits of a booster for most people, where Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines remain protective against severe disease caused by COVID-19.

At the CDC committee meeting, members reiterated the importance of vaccinating the unvaccinated as the top goal of the pandemic. In a presentation shared by a committee member, a poll found that one third of unvaccinated people said that COVID-19 boosters would make them less likely to get vaccinated at all.

Unvaccinated people are about 10 times more likely to get hospitalized with COVID-19 and 10 times more likely to die from the disease than fully vaccinated people, recent data shared by the CDC found.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.