Castlevania's Adi Shankar developing new Devil May Cry Series

Following the success of Castlevania's second season on Netflix, the show's executive producer, Adi Shankar, has announced his next project: an animated Devil May Cry adaptation.

In an interview with IGN Friday, Shankar declared that he had acquired the rights "so the jabronis in Hollywood don't f*** this one up too."

That adaption will be linked to Castlevania in what Shankar dubbed "the bootleg multiverse." What exactly that means for Castlevania, which has been renewed by Netflix for a third season, or whether the Devil May Cry adaptation will even be on Netflix is unknown. As you can see in the interview, Shankar was short on specifics, but he did tweet the following photo after the announcement.

The series follows this year's much-anticipated announcement of a new entry in the Devil May Cry series, which returns to the series' main storyline and characters after a controversial attempt at rebooting the franchise in 2013.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for more specifics about the Devil May Cry series. We'll update this post as we learn more about the adaptation.