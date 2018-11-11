Black Friday 2018: The best PlayStation 4 console, game deals

Walmart has the best deal on the Spider-Man bundle when Black Friday kicks off, but not by much. Target, Best Buy and other retailers are running similar Black Friday bundles at around $200.
Keep in mind that these deals, along with the others within the gallery, are going to be available starting during Black Friday, and potentially in limited quantities. We'll do our best to keep this updated to reflect that.
One of the most celebrated single-player games this year, God of War is filled with brutal and satisfying combat, beautiful visuals and complex puzzles to solve as the warrior Kratos and his son make an epic journey to the top of a perilous mountain.
With Destiny 2: Forsaken, Bungie's FPS RPG has come into its own, with tons of areas to explore, new challenges and more unique weapons and armor than you can shake an arc sword at. Excellent multiplayer modes as well as an epic single-player or cooperative campaign await.
Though Activision nixed the single player campaign this year in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the multiplayer combines new and old maps to great success and the new Blackout game mode is one of the best battle royale experiences around.
If you've been along for the ride since Lara Croft's revival in 2013's Tomb Raider, you may be pleased to hear that Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the same style of experience we first saw in 2013, only bigger.
Though it's still difficult getting used to seeing Lebron in a Laker jersey, NBA 2K19 is still the best basketball video game available. The Pro Stick scheme that puts both analog sticks to use makes it possible to pull off nearly every fundamental move in the sport of basketball.
SoulCalibur VI distinguishes itself from the rest of the fighting game genre with a grand tale of knights and ninjas, axe-wielding goliaths and pirate warriors, all struggling over mythical weapons of good and evil. It's very easy to pick up and play, but learning its numerous heroes' fighting techniques is what will keep you coming back for more.
Ever since Monster Hunter World was first announced, it was clear that Capcom was gunning for something grander than Monster Hunter Generations. It has succeeded, and this is likely the biggest and best that the franchise has ever been. With action-packed combat and seamless integration with multiplayer, this action adventure will keep you on edge.
Overwatch is an exercise in refined chaos. There are multitudes of layers hiding beneath the hectic surface, and they emerge, one after another, the more you play. This is a shooter that knows how to surprise, one that unfolds at a frantic pace, one that takes a handful of great ideas and combines them into something spectacular.
As seen through the eyes of an American soldier and a few other Allies, Call of Duty: WWII offers brief glimpses of how the Nazi occupation ravaged Europe and its people, including German civilians. Play through an excellent storyline, high-action multiplayer and zombie modes.