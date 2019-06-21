Captain Marvel is your best streaming movie bargain of the week

Marvel

Amazon Prime customers can watch Captain Marvel at home this weekend for about the cost of a Starbucks Frappuccino.

Prime members can rent the 2019 Brie Larson hit for $3.99 in HD, $2 off the regular price. Once rented, you have 30 days to start watching.

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Captain Marvel, set in the 1990s when the hero first meets up with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), nicely sets up Avengers: Endgame. In April, Captain Marvel blasted into the billion-dollar earnings club, the seventh Marvel film to do so.