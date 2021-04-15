Marvel

Brie Larson's YouTube channel has run the gamut, from workout videos, to cooking videos, to -- possibly her best collaboration yet -- a gaming video featuring fellow Marvel hero Tessa Thompson, aka Valkyrie. The pair tackle Fortnite, with Larson playing in a Captain Marvel skin in her attempts to win a round of the battle royale video game. She also takes a stab at taming wolves.

Check out the action-packed video below.

While Larson, who has a partnership with Epic Games, did most of (read: all of) the playing, Thompson stuck around to witness Larson finally nab a win.

Larson, a longtime video game fan, also released her own Fortnite Locker on Wednesday, a bundle available now in the Item Shop containing a special version of the bushranger skin, a harvesting tool and more.

A moment I will *forever* cherish... introducing my Fortnite Locker, inspired by my real life squad - The Bush Babies! What items are must-haves in your locker? #EpicPartner @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/hRucOvaeUA — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 15, 2021

Captain Marvel 2 is on its way, looking at a November 2022 release date. A new director in Nia DaCosta (Candyman) is on board, along with reportedly a new villain in Zawe Ashton (Fresh Meat).