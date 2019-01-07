Captain America's Chris Evans blasts smart technologies

It's probably fair to say America's remaining World War II vets often aren't fans of smart technology. And Chris Evans, who plays WWII vet Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the Avengers movies, is right there with them.

In a tweet Monday, Evans wrote: "Dear All Technology, Remember the 90's when you just WORKED??? I don't need a 'smart' feature on my TV, thermostat, lights, music, refrigerator, security cameras, and f-ing car. You're a major pain in all of our asses. You're not worth it. Signed, Everyone."

It's unclear which smart-tech failure, if any, set Evans off, but fans had fun with his rant. One pointed out that Cap has an onscreen friend with the nerdy know-how to help him out -- Iron Man.

I know a guy who knows a bit about tech that can help him out. pic.twitter.com/QI1qq1rb3E — Tom Mayo (@FrostWars_) January 7, 2019

Many felt that (except for the brief profanity), Evans was completely staying in character as Rogers, who was frozen for decades and missed a lot of technological development. "You really were meant to be Steve Rogers," noted one Twitter user.

you really were meant to be steve rogers — milena (@gotsevans) January 7, 2019

steve rogers wrote this — michelle (@michyalejandraa) January 7, 2019

Is this steve Rogers tweeting 😂 pic.twitter.com/YfNa96UsWn — Kristina Hunter (@iamkrishunter) January 7, 2019

Some agreed with Cap about the on-again, off-again abilities of smart devices.

we hear you, Cap pic.twitter.com/CDYSiOAdMs — mike avila (@mikeavila) January 7, 2019

Best part is when they all won’t “sync” but you call the company and they say “we don’t know what is going on. That device is compatible” — Heather Weathers (@smileyheather24) January 7, 2019

remember when blowing on something or giving it a good whack would fix 90% of its errors? — Kim Higdon (@Kimhigdon12) January 7, 2019

I know. You tried to turn your thermo up with your phone from your car but you switched your fridge down & now your beer's going warm & the lady in the dashboard is telling you your blood suger is low. We've all been there. BUT have you got a doorbell that rings to your phone?🤓 — Chris Evans Forum 🎬🧢 (@ChrisEvansForum) January 7, 2019

But others urged him to get with the times.

had to double check that i wasn’t reading one of the posts my 62 year old aunt shared from “The Good Old Days” facebook page and captioned with “Amen!” — mur (@lesbiantony) January 7, 2019

Maybe Cap should pick up an Amazon Echo Silver, the fictional smart assistant Saturday Night Live envisioned for the Greatest Generation.

Regardless, Evans better stay far away from CES, the massive Consumer Electronics Show currently taking place in Las Vegas, where everything from litter boxes to bread makers to toothbrushes are getting smart.