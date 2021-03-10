Can't afford a Vitamix? Try this high-powered Homgeek blender for $85

Homgeek

My blender is getting a lot more use these days -- probably because of all the time I'm spending on TikTok, where I'm seeing more and more interesting blender-based recipes. (Cauliflower-spinach pancakes are a thing, people, and I'm here to tell you they're surprisingly good.)

Vitamix is the gold standard, but, yikes, the price. If you want something similar, at least in terms of design, take a look at this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the , tying its all-time low.

I wish I could tell you, "I own a Vitamix, and this model is just as good," but I can't. I don't own a Vitamix, and I haven't tested Homgeek's doppelganger. I can tell you that the latter has nearly 1,000 customer ratings that average out to 4.5 stars.

The blender offers eight speeds and four preprogrammed modes: ice crush, frozen dessert, soup and smoothie. Take note regarding the soup option, though: There's no promise here of actually heating your soup ingredients, which is something a Vitamix can do if you leave it blending long enough.

However, I do like that there's a tamper included, which helps to dislodge any large chunks of fruit, ice or the like while blending.

Will an $85 blender perform as well and last as long as a $400 one? My inner pessimist says "No way." But my inner cheapskate says it's worth finding out. If you already own one of these, please hit the comments and share your opinion!

Don't like earbuds? Mpow's H7 over-the-ear headphones are on sale for just $17

Not everybody likes sticking little pieces of plastic inside their ears. If you're in that camp, you can still enjoy audio goodness on the cheap: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you click the on-page 5%-off coupon and then apply promo code MPOWH7C1 at checkout. Regular price: All of $24. Note that the code and coupon are good only for the black version.

These aren't ANC headphones, though the memory-foam earcups will certainly block a bit of outside noise. You can use them as wireless 'phones (via Bluetooth, natch), but there's also a wired option. Mpow promises up to 25 hours of operation for the former; there's no battery power required when you plug in. (Little-known fact!)

Here's the real kicker: The headphones earned a 4.5-star average rating from over 20,000 buyers. (This product has been around for nearly three years.) Chances are pretty good you'll like them.

While you're at it, check out these Mpow gaming headsets, also on sale for crazy-low prices. (The $10 one has already expired, but the other two are still active as of this writing.)

