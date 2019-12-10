Enlarge Image Kiva Confections

First came the cannabis-infused turkey gravy for Thanksgiving. Now California cannabis-edibles company Kiva Confections is tackling the rest of your holiday-season stress with a hot chocolate mix made with THC.

"Kiva's Hot Chocolate contains one of the fastest-acting and most bioavailable cannabinoids available in edibles today, with an onset time of 15 minutes or less," the company said in a press release on Monday. That means you can go from hot cocoa to totally chill in a blink of Rudolph's nose.

This hot-chocolate mix comes in a $5 single-serving pouch. You just add hot water or milk and stir it up.

The packets are only available from certain shops in California, so the rest of the world will just have to deal with holiday stress in the usual way: by collapsing into a fetal position in the corner of the room while the relatives argue. Just kidding; I'm sure your family is lovely and you're going to have a great time together. But you might keep some THC cocoa handy just in case.