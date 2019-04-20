Meet the smart vapes: App-enabled vaporizers seek to cash in on cannabis

Legalized marijuana continues to pick up steam in the US, with 66% of Americans now in favor of decriminalization, per Gallup. Meanwhile, Silicon Valley weed tech startups are positioning to cash in ahead of a potential flood of new customers. That includes a recent crop of app-enabled smart vaporizers that seek to leverage tech to deliver a better high.
Scroll through for a hands-on look at three of the top options currently on the market from Pax, DaVinci and Firefly.
Perhaps the most well known of these high-end, handheld vaporizers is the Pax 3, which was created by the same team that created Juul electronic cigarettes. It's been around for a few years, and is now available for $170.
The 2 Plus has no power button. When you're ready to use it, just hold your finger against the touch-sensitive button on either side of the device. The light will flash green for a few seconds as the device heats up to whatever temperature you've set it to in the app, then turn solid when it's ready for you to take a hit.
Here's a look at Firefly's app, which offers temperature controls, a calibration slider for incremental temperature tweaks, and the ability to select which button activates the device -- left, right, either or both at once.
The Pax and DaVinci apps are a bit more fully featured. DaVinci lets you activate a quick hit "Boost Mode" in addition to those custom Smart Paths, while Pax lets you activate a Stealth mode that dims the lights and optimizes fast cool-down between draws.