Meet the smart vapes: App-enabled vaporizers seek to cash in on cannabis

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • pax-davinci-firefly2plus-promo-4
  • davinici-iq-vaporizer-product-photos-1
  • davinici-iq-vaporizer-product-photos-2
  • davinici-iq-vaporizer-product-photos-3
  • davinici-iq-vaporizer-product-photos-4
  • pax-3-product-photos-1
  • pax-3-product-photos-3-720
  • firefly-2-plus-vaporizer-product-photos-2
  • firefly-2-plus-vaporizer-product-photos-1
  • firefly-2-plus-vaporizer-product-photos-3
  • firefly-2-plus-vaporizer-product-photos-4
  • firefly-app-shots

Vapes are getting smart

Legalized marijuana continues to pick up steam in the US, with 66% of Americans now in favor of decriminalization, per Gallup. Meanwhile, Silicon Valley weed tech startups are positioning to cash in ahead of a potential flood of new customers. That includes a recent crop of app-enabled smart vaporizers that seek to leverage tech to deliver a better high.

Scroll through for a hands-on look at three of the top options currently on the market from Pax, DaVinci and Firefly.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
1
of 12

DaVinci IQ

First up, the DaVinci IQ. At just 3.5 inches tall, it's a stout little smart vape with an attractive metallic build, a built-in LED display and a companion Bluetooth app.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
2
of 12

DaVinci IQ

With the IQ, you can vape using customizable preset temperatures called Smart Paths. You'll customize those using a companion app on your phone -- it pairs wirelessly with the IQ via Bluetooth.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
3
of 12

DaVinci IQ

The replaceable, rechargeable 18650 battery is good for about 90 minutes of heat, per DaVinci.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
4
of 12

DaVinci IQ

After loading in whatever substance you're looking to vaporize, you'll press a button to preheat the IQ, then draw vapor from it via the mouthpiece.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
5
of 12

Pax 3

Perhaps the most well known of these high-end, handheld vaporizers is the Pax 3, which was created by the same team that created Juul electronic cigarettes. It's been around for a few years, and is now available for $170.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
6
of 12

Pax 3

The LED flower on the Pax 3 serves as a multicolor indicator light. It turns purple when it's preheating, then green when it's ready for you to draw vapor from it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
7
of 12

Firefly 2 Plus

The newest of these smart vapes is the Firefly 2 Plus, a third-gen model that's currently available for preorder at a price of $250.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
8
of 12

Firefly 2 Plus

Like previous-gen Firefly smart vapes, the 2 Plus comes with a magnetic lid, complete with a little window that lets you see what you're vaporizing as you vaporize it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
9
of 12

Firefly 2 Plus

The 2 Plus has no power button. When you're ready to use it, just hold your finger against the touch-sensitive button on either side of the device. The light will flash green for a few seconds as the device heats up to whatever temperature you've set it to in the app, then turn solid when it's ready for you to take a hit.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
10
of 12

Firefly 2 Plus

When the built-in battery runs low, you recharge the 2 Plus by docking it in a charging cradle.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
11
of 12

Firefly 2 Plus

Here's a look at Firefly's app, which offers temperature controls, a calibration slider for incremental temperature tweaks, and the ability to select which button activates the device -- left, right, either or both at once.

The Pax and DaVinci apps are a bit more fully featured. DaVinci lets you activate a quick hit "Boost Mode" in addition to those custom Smart Paths, while Pax lets you activate a Stealth mode that dims the lights and optimizes fast cool-down between draws.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNETRead the article
12
of 12
Now Reading

Meet the smart vapes: App-enabled vaporizers seek to cash in on cannabis

Up Next

Here's everything that works with Google Home and Home Mini

Latest Stories

Weed tech heats up with a new smart vaporizer from Apple, Microsoft alums

Weed tech heats up with a new smart vaporizer from Apple, Microsoft alums

by
Enter for your chance to win* a KitchenAid Queen of Hearts Collection

Enter for your chance to win* a KitchenAid Queen of Hearts Collection

by
Bees on Notre Dame rooftop survive this week's devastating fire

Bees on Notre Dame rooftop survive this week's devastating fire

by
How to watch Cardinals baseball in 2019 without cable

How to watch Cardinals baseball in 2019 without cable

by
Xbox One S All-Digital Edition vs. Xbox One X: Comparison and buying advice for Microsoft's game consoles

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition vs. Xbox One X: Comparison and buying advice for Microsoft's game consoles

by