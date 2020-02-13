Can a Nintendo Power Glove work in 2020?

It's been 30 years since the cult classic movie, The Wizard, hit theaters. It starred Fred Savage, Jenny Lewis, Christian Slater and Beau Bridges, but anyone who's familiar with it knows that the real highlight of the film is the Nintendo Power Glove.

That's right, this seemingly absurd accessory for the original NES was the biggest takeaway from the movie, giving viewers the impression that some sort of magical motion-controlled gadget could elevate your gameplay to the next level.

In reality, the Power Glove was kind of garbage. But that didn't stop me from seeing if I could make it work in 2020.