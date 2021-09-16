Call of Duty Vanguard: How to play in the PlayStation open beta

Activision

Call of Duty: Vanguard's first beta test took place this past weekend for those who preordered the game on either the PS4 or PS5. Today, anyone with those two consoles can try the game for free.

The Vanguard open beta starts on Thursday on the PlayStation platform. Those who pre-ordered the game on PC, Xbox One or Xbox Series consoles will also be able to participate in the beta this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the open beta.

Weekend 1 of the #Vanguard Beta is now offline!



Weekend 2 Beta Schedule:



• PlayStation Open Beta: Sept. 16 - 20

• Xbox & PC Early Access (pre-order required): Sept. 16 - 18

• Xbox & PC Open Beta: Sept. 18 - 20



Stay tuned. https://t.co/fl3Oza2Dbt pic.twitter.com/xABwQ44tVf — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) September 13, 2021

When does the Vanguard open beta start?

The beta starts on Thursday at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET). It will end on Saturday at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET). PS4 and PS5 users can begin pre-loading the game via the PSN Store.

Who can participate in the open beta?

The open beta is available only for PS4 and PS5 owners. PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series console owners who pre-ordered Vanguard will be able to play via a beta code they should have received after pre-ordering.

What maps and modes will be in the Vanguard beta?

There will be five maps available for players: Champion Hill, Hotel Royal, Gavutu, Red Star and Eagle's Nest. The modes will include Team Death, Kill Confirmed, Domination, Search & Destroy, Champion Hill and for the first time, Patrol.

What are the rewards for playing in the Vanguard beta?

Players who reach level 20 during the beta will be rewarded with the Rat-A-Tat weapon blueprint. The weapon will be available at Vanguard's launch and later in Call of Duty Warzone. Beta participants will also receive Operator Arthur Kingsley for Cal of Duty Mobile.

Call of Duty: Vanguard comes out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles on Nov. 5.