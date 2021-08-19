Call of Duty Vanguard heads back to WWII, releases Nov. 5

Activision

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the next entry in the franchise coming in November. The newest game in the military shooter series will go back to its roots with a World War II setting and has players fight on four fronts.

Vanguard made its official debut Thursday during a special event in Warzone. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, the new Call of Duty game will put players back into the trenches of WWII and will release on Nov. 5 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles.

The official news came via a special in-game event in Warzone Thursday where players had to team up to destroy an armored train. Once the train was destroyed, the sky was flooded with WWII bomber planes that rained down bombs on players. As players reached the safe spot, the trailer would then begin playing. Those who participated in the event receive skins, stickers and other in-game content along with receiving double XP.

In Vanguard, players will play as four soldiers from four different countries: Sergeant Arthur Kingsley from Great Britain, Lieutenant Polina Petrova from Russia, Lieutenant Wade Jackson from the US and Private Lucas Riggs from Australia. Each character will fight in their respective front of the war such as North Africa, Eastern Front, Western Front and The Pacific.

Vanguard's multiplayer will come with new Combat Pacing options that can create a tactical experience where players can be taken down with a single bullet, normal multiplayer matches and Blitz games where players are packed into a map for a casual but chaotic match. There will also be 20 maps available on release day with 16 being limited to 6 vs. 6 matches. Vanguard will also have a new multiplayer mode called Champion Hill that takes elements from Warzone and 2 vs. 2 Gunfight. Zombies will also return and will be developed by fellow Call of Duty developer, Treyarch.

There will be a beta for Vanguard in the future for those who pre-order the game. No date was given on when it will start, but the test will be first available on the PS4 and PS5. Pre-orders also come with the Night Raid Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint to be used in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, Operator Arthur Kingsley skin and the Frontline Weapons Pack.