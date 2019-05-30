Call of Duty Modern Warfare returns in October

Activision

After much speculation, Activision confirmed the next Call of Duty game will be a reboot that changed gaming, Modern Warfare, and it comes out on October 25.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboots the fourth game of the series, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Developed by Infinity Ward, the new game will re-imagine the concept of a war game set in modern times by focusing on the current political climate just like the developers did in 2007 when they released the original. The reveal trailer for the game shows the return of Captain John Price, the British commanding officer who was featured in the three Modern Warfare games.

The Modern Warfare reboot will have a single-player campaign unlike 2018's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Online multiplayer will still be a focus for Infinity Ward who also revealed the reboot will include cross-play support across all platforms.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare comes out October 25 for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Originally published on May 30.

Update, 10:50 a.m. PT: Adds background info.