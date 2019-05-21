Call of Duty: Mobile gets own Battle Royale mode

Activision

Activision took a shot at making its own battle royale game when it added Blackout to 2018's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The publisher will now take the mode to the small screens as Call of Duty: Mobile.

A blog post from the publisher revealed a 100-player battle royale mode will be included in Call of Duty: Mobile. The action will take place across 12 multiplayer maps from the previous Call of Duty games.

The battle royale mode in Call of Duty: Mobile is the standard formula. A hundred players will jump from an aircraft and land on a map where they will need to start scavenging for equipment. Once equipped, they can begin eliminating other players in hopes of being the last survivor.

What is different with this battle royale mode is the inclusion of classes. Players can select between six different classes:

Defender - Can place a deformable Transform Shield for protection and has a higher defense against different kinds of damage with the exception of bullets

Mechanic - Has an EMP Drone to interfere with the opponents' electric equipment. Also has the augmented sight to see vehicles, hostile traps and other equipment.

Scout - Uses a Sensor Dart that can see enemy positions within the vicinity and can see other players' footprints.

Clown - A class with a really unique ability to call upon zombies to attack other players. Also is equipped with a Toy Bomb to distract enemies.

Medic - Uses a Medical Station to heal themselves and allies. Can also heal quicker and revive teammates faster.

Ninja - Equipped with a Grapple Gun, this class can climb up buildings or across areas quickly and has move silently.

Players can play solo, with a partner or teams of four in the battle royale mode. Vehicles such as ATVs, helicopters and rafts will be scattered across the map to traverse quickly and with extra protection from other players.

The 12 maps for the Call of Duty: Mobile battle royale mode takes inspirations from multiplayer maps from the previous Call of Duty games. They are:

Countdown (Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare)

Crash (Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare)

Diner (Call of Duty: Black Ops II)

Estate (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2)

Farm (Call of Duty: Black Ops II)

Firing Range (Call of Duty: Black Ops)

Killhouse (Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare)

Launch (Call of Duty: Black Ops)

Nuketown (Call of Duty: Black Ops)

Pipeline (Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare)

Seaside (Call of Duty: Black Ops 4)

Shipment (Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare)

Standoff (Call of Duty: Black Ops II)

Call of Duty: Mobile is in beta testing and will release later this year on iOS and Android.