You can now buy a one-of-a-kind Xbox and support a good cause at the same time.
Microsoft has teamed up with the Make-A-Wish foundation for the 2018 "Consoles for Kids" charity auction. The pair sought out a handful of game designers and celebrities to design custom Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles.
The auction runs from Sept. 19 to Oct. 3. You can bid on the consoles on CharityBuzz. Make-A-Wish, founded in 1980, gives children with critical illnesses life-changing experiences.
Here's the full list of celebrity and game-themed consoles you can bid on:
- Battlefield V
- Fallout 76
- Halo
- Minecraft
- Rocket League
- Caleb McLaughlin
- Carmelo Anthony
- Charlie Puth
- Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt
- Justine Ezarik (iJustine)
- Jack Black
- Ludacris
- Liverpool F.C.
- Ninja & Marshmello (Fortnite)
- Post Malone
- Prince Royce
- Ronda Rousey
- SMOSH
- Usain Bolt
- Wiz Khalifa
Discuss: Buy a Minecraft, Fortnite or Jack Black-themed Xbox and support Make-A-Wish
