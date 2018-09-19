CNET también está disponible en español.

Buy a Minecraft, Fortnite or Jack Black-themed Xbox and support Make-A-Wish

Game developers and celebrities are coming together to help raise money for the kids' charity.

xbox-one-make-a-wish-smosh-minecraft-ninja-marshmello-and-battlefield-vEnlarge Image

These custom Xboxes (clockwise from top left) are the iJustine, Minecraft, Battlefield V and Ninja/Marshmello Fortnite consoles.

 Microsoft

You can now buy a one-of-a-kind Xbox and support a good cause at the same time.

Microsoft has teamed up with the Make-A-Wish foundation for the 2018 "Consoles for Kids" charity auction. The pair sought out a handful of game designers and celebrities to design custom Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles.

The auction runs from Sept. 19 to Oct. 3. You can bid on the consoles on CharityBuzz. Make-A-Wish, founded in 1980, gives children with critical illnesses life-changing experiences.

xbox-one-x-make-a-wish-post-malone-caleb-mclaughlin-jack-black-and-dwayne-johnson-emily-bluntEnlarge Image

Clockwise from top-left, the Post Malone, Caleb McLaughlin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson/Emily Blunt, and Jack Black custom consoles.

 Microsoft

Here's the full list of celebrity and game-themed consoles you can bid on:

  • Battlefield V
  • Fallout 76
  • Halo
  • Minecraft
  • Rocket League
  • Caleb McLaughlin
  • Carmelo Anthony
  • Charlie Puth
  • Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt
  • Justine Ezarik (iJustine)
  • Jack Black
  • Ludacris
  • Liverpool F.C.
  • Ninja & Marshmello (Fortnite)
  • Post Malone
  • Prince Royce
  • Ronda Rousey
  • SMOSH
  • Usain Bolt 
  • Wiz Khalifa
