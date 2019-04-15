BTS breaks YouTube records with music video for Boy With Luv

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

BTS is making waves again. The popular Korean music group broke YouTube's records with its new single, Boy With Luv featuring Halsey.

The video became the platform's most viewed music video debut with 74.6 million views in the first 24 hours, YouTube confirmed Monday. Boy With Luv also broke the record of fastest music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube, achieving the mark in under two days.

Korean pop groups are on a roll recently. Just last week, Blackpink broke the same YouTube records with its new music video Kill This Love. The girl group's video gained 56.7 million views within the first 24 hours and hit the milestone of 100 million views in less than three days.

BTS' YouTube achievement comes after the group performed Boy With Luv on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. Just 30 minutes after SNL posted the performance on YouTube, the video had been watched more than 100,000 times.