Blackpink's Kill This Love breaks YouTube records with 100M views in three days

CBS Photo Archive

A Korean girl group has made history on YouTube.

Blackpink, one of the most popular Korean pop groups, has set new YouTube records with the release of its latest music video, Kill This Love, according to TechCrunch's report on Tuesday. The single is reportedly the fastest music video to reach 100 million views, hitting the mark in less than three days since its release.

Kill This Love is also reportedly YouTube's most watched music video debut, reaching 56.7 million views within the first 24 hours. The record was previously held by Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do, with over 28 million views within 24 hours since its launch. In 2015 Swift broke the record set by Adele, whose Hello music video racked up 27.7 million views.

YouTube didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Blackpink is a four-women pop group managed by YG Entertainment. The group was the company's first girl group and has quickly risen to popularity since debuting in 2016, according to Time magazine.

In addition, Kill This Love is the biggest YouTube Premiere so far, with a peak of 979,000 concurrent views, according to TechCrunch.

