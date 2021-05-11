Broadway reopening Sept. 14 with Hamilton, Wicked, Lion King and more

Enlarge Image Disney

They say the neon lights are bright on Broadway -- or they will be in September when some of New York's biggest theater shows reopen. Long-running musicals Hamilton, Wicked and The Lion King are among the hit shows which have confirmed a return date after the pandemic, complete with new flexible ticket options.

New York theatres will reopen from Sept. 14. Big shows like Aladdin, Chicago will reopen their doors in the following weeks. Other shows like Come From Away, Jagged Little Pill and Mrs. Doubtfire will open throughout the rest of the year.

In even better news, the big productions have committed to much more flexible ticketing options. Previously, expensive theater tickets were fixed to the date and wouldn't allow you to change your plans even if you booked months or years in advance. But now tickets will be changeable right up to the day of the performance. Disney is also absorbing Ticketmaster's fees so you don't have to pay more than the face value of the ticket.

If you do head to New York's famed musical district, bear in mind that theaters may have to follow state or CDC restrictions and policies to continue keeping staff, performers and audience members safe from Coronavirus.