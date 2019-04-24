Britain will reportedly allow Huawei limited access to 5G infrastructure

Leon Neal / Getty Images

British Prime Minister Theresa May apparently gave Huawei the thumbs up to help build the country's 5G infrastructure, in a limited way.

The National Security Council, which May chairs, agreed on Tuesday to let the scandal-scarred Chinese telecom work on "noncore" parts of the infrastructure, the Telegraph reported.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox and International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt expressed concerns about the agreement, the paper noted.

The decision could frustrate the US, which earlier this year pressured its European allies not to adopt Huawei 5G equipment, citing fears that it could be used to spy for China.

It also comes less than a month after the Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre (HCSEC) Oversight Board reported that the company's approach to software development brings "significantly increased risk to UK operators."

Neither May's office nor Huawei immediately responded to requests for comment.

First published at 2:49 a.m. PT.

Updated at 3:34 a.m. PT: Adds more details.