It may not have Regé-Jean Page returning, and it may've already revealed the identity of mysterious gossip-monger Lady Whistledown, but season 2 of Netflix's raunchy period romance Bridgerton is coming back with a bang.

As an apology for the pun, please enjoy a first look at the new season, which Netflix revealed Saturday at its Tudum online fan event (that's tuh-dum, named for the streamer's signature opening tone). It looks like Anthony may have met his match in Kate Sharma...

Bridgerton comes from master producer Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy) and is based on Julia Quinn's novels. In April, Netflix revealed that heartthrob Page, who played Simon Bassett AKA the Duke of Hastings, wouldn't return for season 2.

At Tudum the cast discussed the phenomenal success of the show, Anthony Bridgerton's sideburns, celebrity fans and the fact a different ending was originally shot before Lady Whistledown was revealed.

To get hearts throbbing again, season 2 will steer focus to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), aka Viscount Bridgerton, older brother of Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor). It'll draw inspiration from the second book in the Bridgerton series, in which the eldest Bridgerton son becomes entangled in a love triangle. Sounds like Lady Whistledown will have her work cut out for her in reporting the new season's romantic activities.

