Botnet using NSA's exploits could grow bigger than WannaCry

BORIS ROESSLER/AFP/Getty Images

While the WannaCry ransomware hit the world in a frenzy, the next wave of hacks using the same tactics is much quieter. And it's getting bigger, too.

Instead of serving ransomware and locking up your computers while demanding victims pay up, Adylkuzz turns devices into slaves for its botnet army. Hundreds of thousands of infected computers are effectively turned into zombies mining for Monero, a cryptocurrency similar to Bitcoins, according to cybersecurity researchers at Proofpoint.

It spreads through EternalBlue, the same server messaging blocking exploit that WannaCry used -- a vulnerability first discovered by the NSA and leaked to the public by the hacker group Shadow Brokers. Once it's in a computer's system, it downloads instructions, a cryptominer and cleanup tools. Proofpoint has spotted attacks as early as April 24, but because of Adylkuzz's stealthy nature, it was not as obvious until after WannaCry's devastating ransomware surfaced.

The virus hides in the background, so most victims wouldn't even know that they've been hacked. The symptoms would include slowed down performance in PCs and loss of access to certain Windows resources. In one case, a hacker made up to $22,000 before the mining bot was booted.

"While an individual laptop may generate only a few dollars per week, collectively the network of compromised computers appears to be generating five-figure payouts daily," Ryan Kalember, Proofpoint's senior vice president of cybersecurity strategy said.

Security experts predict that Adylkuzz's spread will become even more rampant than WannaCry's.

"As disruptive as WannaCry has been to vulnerable organizations, more deadly attacks that don't announce their presence like the cryptocurrency miner Adylkuzz go undetected," Brian Vecci from Varonis said.

Like WannaCry, Adylkuzz also preys on outdated systems. Researchers recommend updating your computer to Microsoft's latest patches, and disabling your server message block service if you can't.