Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot now does parkour

In yet another move to replace humans, Boston Dynamics has introduced its Atlas robot to parkour. It's also the same robot that can run to hunt humans down, do backflips over our cold dead bodies, and now navigate obstacles. Atlas feels appropriate here as a name since this thing will likely literally one day support the weight of the world on its lightweight 3D-printed robotic shoulders.

The company says Atlas "uses the whole body including legs, arms and torso, to marshal the energy and strength for jumping over the log and leaping up the steps without breaking its pace." The steps are 40 cm (about 1 foot 4 inches) and Atlas uses computer vision "on the approach to hit the terrain accurately." Boston Dynamics calls the robot "The World's Most Dynamic Humanoid" and it weighs 75kg or about 165 pounds.

Basically what that means, and what you can see in the video, is that Atlas can shift its weight to leap over a log and then up onto a three-tiered platform at speed using its 28 joints and hydraulic actuation.

If Atlas scares you more than Spot, that cute little dog that can open doors and walk itself, then congratulations, you're smart and maybe the robots will spare you for your healthy fear. And in case you want to invite the robots directly into your home, Boston Dynamics says it will begin selling its SpotMini robot next year to companies that want a mechanical quadruped to go where wheels cannot.