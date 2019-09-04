Bosch wants your appliances to shut up at IFA 2019

Bosch

Bosch's latest line of appliances promise a new level of stealth. Debuting in Berlin at IFA 2019, the Silence Edition Appliance line includes a washer, dryer, dishwasher, fridge and oven hood, each capable of whispering while they work.

Each model in the line will roll out to Europe first. Pricing and US availability hasn't yet been announced. Bosch's dishwashers in particular are known for their quiet performance, and this line doubles down on that strength with impressive decibel ratings.

The Series 8 Washing Machine runs at 44 decibels.

The Home Professional Heat Pump Dryer hits 59 decibels.

The Series 6 Dishwasher will hit 38 decibels -- a volume level equal to the sound of breathing.

The SuperSilence Series 6 fridge will run at 36 decibels.

The Series 6 wall-mounted extractor hood has a 54-decibel rating.

Bosch claims to have developed specialized EcoSilence engine drives for these models, and they'll each bear the company's new Super Healthy Signet of a four-leaved clover.

Bosch noted in the announcement that a small difference in decibel rating can make a huge impact as far as perceived noise. It says an increase of 10 decibels is perceived to be twice as loud by the human ear.

Extra quiet appliances could certainly be appealing and the last Bosch dishwasher still managed high performance numbers while keeping the volume down. Hopefully these models will keep up with that trend.