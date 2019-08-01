Bob's Burgers: The Movie -- everything we know about the Belchers' film

Fox Animation Studios/Walt Disney Studios

Say it in Linda's voice: All right! The Belcher family, of Bob's Burgers fame, is heading to the big screen.

Bob and Linda Belcher run Bob's Burgers restaurant in an unnamed seaside town and live above their restaurant with their three quirky kids, Tina, Gene and Louise. The critically acclaimed animated TV show has been renewed for a 10th season on Fox. The show is known for its sassy humor, family love and musical numbers.

Now, there's going to be a movie. It won't hit theaters until 2020, but devoted fans can't wait. Here's what we know so far. We'll add to this post as new information is revealed.

The basics

What's it called? As much as we love Bob's elaborate Burger of the Day names (Baby, You Can Chive My Car), sometimes simple is best. The film's just called Bob's Burgers: The Movie. That was easy.

As you'd expect from a show where Tina has devoted herself to, uh, "erotic friend fiction," Bob's Burgers believes in fan service.

"We're thrilled to be invited to bring Bob's Burgers to the big screen," show creator Loren Bouchard said when the movie was announced. "We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who've never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob's -- but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!"

Release date, production info

Good burgers take time to cook. Look for the Bob's Burgers movie to come to theaters in 2020. July 17 was the original date given, but voice actor John Roberts, who voices Linda, told Aesthetic Magazine he thinks it'll be "a little later than they announced."

Cast: Who's who?

There's no way this film can be made without the familiar voices behind the Belchers and their friends, so we're going to assume the voice cast is the same as the show. (We're rooting for non-Belchers, like Marshmallow and Gene's friend Alex to be part of the movie too.) If we hear of special guest stars or confirmed minor characters who'll make an appearance, we'll note that here.

Belcher family

Distant family and friends who seem likely to appear

Plot news, rumors, theories

Honestly, the plot is of less interest in a Bob's Burgers movie than just having the whole gang together on a bigger canvas, selling burgers and plotting hijinks. But here's what we know anyway.

Kuchi Kopi gets lit

According to Entertainment Weekly, in 2018 Bouchard said the "movie will reunite Louise with her beloved nightlight Kuchi Kopi in her dreams for another trippy adventure."

Now ear this, Louise

Why does Louise, the youngest Belcher, always wear pink bunny ears? Bouchard says the movie will explain it.

I got music

Fans know how often the Belchers and their friends seem to burst into song. ("Bad Things Happen in the Bathroom," anyone?) So it's good to hear Roberts say that although the cast doesn't yet know the film's plot, "I do know it's very musical and I'm sure it's going to be great!" You're singing our song, John/Linda.