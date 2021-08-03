Blizzard president departs amid sex discrimination, harassment suit against company

Angela Lang/CNET

Video game company Activision Blizzard has been rocked by state of California lawsuit alleging sexual harassment in recent weeks, and announced on Tuesday that Blizzard's president is stepping down. J. Allen Brack is leaving "to pursue new opportunities," it said in a release.

Former Vicarious Visions leader Jen Oneal and one-time Xbox executive Mike Ybarra will step up to co-lead the company.

"I am confident that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will provide the leadership Blizzard needs to realize its full potential and will accelerate the pace of change," Brack said in a statement. "I anticipate they will do so with passion and enthusiasm and that they can be trusted to lead with the highest levels of integrity and commitment to the components of our culture that make Blizzard so special."

