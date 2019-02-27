Blame Fortnite for making llamas the hottest toy this year

Mark Licea/CNET

Llama tell ya, Fortnite is a big influence on toys.

The popular battle royal game made its mark at this year's Toy Fair in New York. The annual gathering of figurines and fuzzy playthings is something I've covered for the past seven years. I've cuddled with robotic pets and explored augmented reality worlds. I've flown new drones and got nostalgic over classic toys that get a modern makeover.

But this year, among the gears and glowing screens, another tech influence emerged. An influence of online culture.

Now playing: Watch this: How Fortnite, AR and YouTube influence toys

Fashion dolls are designed as Instagram stars, packed with green screen and selfie stick accessories. Faces of YouTube influencers are plastered on packaging. Twitch streamers, like Fortnite master Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, are transformed into action figures and plushes.

And then there are llamas. So many llamas. Llama board games. Llama collectible figurines. Spitting llamas. Twerking llamas. Rainbow unicorn llamas. Experts point the finger at the game Fortnite, where a loot-filled llama piñata became an informal mascot of sorts.

Bridget Carey/CNET

As generations change, toymakers are changing their approach to how they weave in technology. Today's 10-year-olds grew up in the age of the iPad and YouTube. So how does a tech company make a toy that can tap into this connected, screen-absorbed culture, while still embracing the magic of physical play?

In this episode of Bridget Breaks It Down (embedded above), we explore that balance in the evolution of tech toys, and how internet culture invades playtime.