Blake Wexler's guide to building a comedy album (Tomorrow Daily 372 show notes)

Here's our weekly bullet list of topics on today's episode. Enjoy!
- Headline Deep Dive: We discuss NASA-JPL's use of HoloLens to send its scientists to Mars, why short film "Hyper-Reality" could be a harbinger of things to come with augmented reality, and the robot helping NFL athletes during offseason practices.
- Guest: We welcome comedian Blake Wexler to discuss making his first comedy album "The Blake Album" and why he's The Cat Revenger in an alternate universe.
- Segment [Oculus vs. Vive]: Ashley grills Jeff on which VR headset is better right now (and which one could pull ahead in the future).
- Into It: Jeff plugs a short series of videos he's in called "Marriage Is..." and Ashley can't wait to see Reggie Watts perform standup in VR.
