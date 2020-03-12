Blade Runner adventure game remaster coming to consoles and PC

Nightdive Studios / Alcon Entertainment

Blade Runner was an adaption of the 1982 Ridley Scott film released only for PCs back in 1997. It was considered a lost game as the source code was lost by developer Westwood Studios, but through reverse-engineering, there will be a remaster coming out later this year.

Nightdive Studios and Alcon Entertainment teamed up to develop Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam according to a press release Thursday. The remaster will have updated graphics and various improvements to take advantage of current technology while maintaining the same feel and look of the original game.

While Blade Runner was an adaptation of the movie, it didn't simply retell the story. Instead, players stepped into the role of rookie Blade Runner Roy McCoy who's searching for murdering replicants in the cyberpunk future of LA in 2019. What follows is a mystery requiring players to figure out who's a replicant and who's not. When it came out in 1997, Blade Runner had a whopping 13 possible ending depending on the actions of the player.