Black Panther sinks Titanic, is now third top-earning US film

Another weekend, another box-office milestone for Marvel's Black Panther. On Saturday, the blockbuster hit passed up James Cameron's 1997 epic Titanic to become the third-highest-grossing US movie ever, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although exact studio estimates were not available at press time, Black Panther didn't have to do much on Saturday to nab the record. The film ended Friday having earned $659.3 million domestically to Titanic's $659.5 million. Although only two films remain ahead of it now, they're pretty far in front. 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens is No. 1 at $936.7 million and 2009's Avatar is No. 2 at $760.5 million.

Last week, Black Panther froze out 2013 Disney hit Frozen to become the tenth-highest-grossing worldwide release of all time. It also recently passed 2012's The Avengers to become the biggest-grossing superhero film of all time.

After opening in late January, the film won the weekend box-office crown for five straight weekends, before finally falling to Pacific Rim: Uprising. It enjoyed the second-biggest opening weekend for a Marvel Studios film, after The Avengers, and it's only the fourth film to top $100 million in each of its first two weekends.

The film stars Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther/T'Challa, the superpowered leader of the African nation of Wakanda, and also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright.

