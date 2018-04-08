Black Panther's King T'Challa rules on SNL's Black Jeopardy

Is there anything that Black Panther's King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) can't do? On Saturday, Boseman hosted Saturday Night Live and appeared as the Wakandan monarch on the recurring Black Jeopardy! game show skit. Needless to say, he ruled.

Host Kenan Thompson posed the answers and T'Challa gamely tossed out questions, in true Jeopardy! form. Turns out a Wakandan leader is able to figure out quite a bit about how a white woman named Karen might make potato salad, but he's less-than-informed on cable-billing practices, US educational institutions and how black people in America might feel about their local police.

Fans found the skit to be a winner.

Can we just get a full hour of T’Challa playing Black Jeopardy? Please? #SNL — Janelle (@jnelleiz) April 8, 2018

Black Jeopardy will forever be the funniest thing on SNL. — Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) April 8, 2018

#BlackJeopardy easily the best sketch of the season. Chadwick Boseman has been hilarious so far.#SNL — #Vote (@ytooooj) April 8, 2018

this entire potato salad answer is P E R F E C T I O N. #SNL #blackjeopardy — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) April 8, 2018

In my defense, I would never put raisins in potato salad.

I will work on the spices, though.#BlackJeopardy — Karen Wolsey (@karenewolsey) April 8, 2018

In another Black Panther-themed skit, Boseman, Leslie Jones and Chris Redd play movie fans who are uncomfortable with two white moviegoers (Beck Bennett and Pete Davidson) attempting the Wakanda Forever salute. Turns out that Kenan Thompson's pretty terrible at it too.