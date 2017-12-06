The mirror is about to crack. On Wednesday, Netflix finally announced the start date for season four of the sci-fi anthology series "Black Mirror." It'll arrive Dec. 29.

The new trailer for the show includes snippets from the upcoming six episodes, including the Jodie Foster-directed "Arkangel," about a desperate mom who turns to a technological solution to a parenting mishap, and the Star Trek-like "U.S.S. Callister."