CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide
TV and Movies

Back in 'Black': Netflix reveals 'Black Mirror' release date

Six more creepy journeys into the unexpected side of technology will arrive before year's end.

The mirror is about to crack. On Wednesday, Netflix finally announced the start date for season four of the sci-fi anthology series "Black Mirror." It'll arrive Dec. 29.

The new trailer for the show includes snippets from the upcoming six episodes, including the Jodie Foster-directed "Arkangel," about a desperate mom who turns to a technological solution to a parenting mishap, and the Star Trek-like "U.S.S. Callister."

Next Article: Phonelike PCs failed before. Here's why they'll succeed now