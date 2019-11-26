Black Friday blowout: Retro arcade cabinets including Galaga, Pac-Man and Star Wars starting at just $150

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

There are Black Friday deals aplenty for the PS4 and Xbox One this year, but if you want a true gaming treasure for your home, look no further than Arcade1Up's retro arcade cabinets. These are 3/4-scale replicas of the old-school arcade machines into which many of us old-timers remember pumping endless stacks of quarters, and are subtly upgraded for the modern era. Most, for example, have sharp and colorful 17-inch color LCD displays. Normally, these cabinets run $300 to $500, but for Black Friday, Walmart is offering deep discounts on many of these models. The deals are online-only, and you save anywhere from 15% to 50%, depending on the cabinet that catches your fancy. Remember, though: With the exception of the Star Wars cabinet, these prices are only for the game cabinet, and don't include the $45 riser (which raises it to adult height), which is sold separately.

These units all ship in Ikea-style flatpack boxes, and some assembly is required. But we've done it ourselves, and it's not too tough.

Arcade1Up The Galaga Arcade Machine is a four-foot high cabinet that plays two games. You get the original Galaxian (from 1979) and 1981's follow-up, Galaga, on the 17-inch color LCD. As with all Arcade1Up consoles, it stands 4 feet high, but you can add a riser. Available right now for $149, or 50% off -- that's the best price we've ever seen for this cabinet.

Arcade1Up It's hard to describe this particular cabinet without getting giddy. This is the classic vector-graphics Star Wars game from 1983, in which you used a cool-looking flight yoke to alternate between shooting TIE fighters in space and running trenches on the Death Star. This cabinet displays three games (based on Star Wars: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi) on a 17-inch LCD display and includes the riser to position the controls at adult height. Available right now for $450, which is a bit higher than the $400 price it was selling at earlier.

Arcade1Up Arcade1Up's Final Fight Arcade Machine plays four different games: Final Fight, 1944: The Loop Master, Ghosts 'n Goblins and Strider. The 4-foot high cabinet includes a 17-inch color LCD display and the original controls and artwork. Available right now for $199.

Arcade1Up The Marvel Superheroes Arcade Machine has a 17-inch color LCD screen and stands almost 4 feet high. It includes three games: Marvel Superheroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom and The Puncher, with playable characters including, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Magneto and Doctor Doom. Right now you can save $50. This deal is available right now.

Arcade1Up Brace yourself: This is the granddaddy of them all, and priced at $250, you can save $50 off the usual list price. Arcade1Up's Pac-Man Arcade Machine plays two games -- Pac-Man and Pac-Man Plus -- on the 17-inch display. It stands just under 4 feet high, so I recommend adding a riser. Oh, and if you want the sit-down version, that's gonna cost you closer to $500. This deal is available right now.

Arcade1Up The Asteroids Arcade Machine is now priced at $169.99, making it an incredible value -- it's more than 40% off the list price of $299. It includes four games: Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander and Tempest. It's all displayed on the 17-inch color display and features authentic controls from the original design. This deal is available right now.

Walmart Arcade1Up's Centipede Arcade Machine is 30% off right now, which makes getting these four games in a single cabinet (Centipede, Millipede, Missile Command, Crystal Castles) all the sweeter. The cabinet stands about 4 feet high and features a 17-inch color display. This deal is available right now.

