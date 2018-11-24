Black Friday rings up record $6.2 billion in online sales

Getty Images

Black Friday may bring to mind images of bargain hunters rushing stores when the doors are opened, but online shoppers were also ready to pounce on deals this year.

Online sales for Black Friday hit $6.2 billion in the US, up 23.6 percent from a year ago and a new record high, according to Adobe Analytics. In 2017, Black Friday shoppers spent over $5 billion online.

Adobe said more than 33 percent of online sales the Friday after Thanksgiving came from mobile devices, according to CNBC.

"Retailers have done their part to build better mobile experiences for consumers and turning nearly 10 percent more smartphone visitors into buyers this Black Friday versus last," said Adobe Digital Insights' Taylor Schreiner, according to CNBC.

Laptops and the video games Let's Go Pikachu and God of War were among the top selling products on Black Friday, according to Adobe, joined by toys L.O.L Surprise and Fingerlings.

Shoppers didn't wait until Black Friday to get started. Online spending on Thanksgiving Day hit $3.7 billion in the US, topping last year's record of $2.87 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. Since Nov. 1, US consumers have spent $38 billion online.

And Cyber Monday is still to come.

Adobe tracks e-commerce transactions across 80 of the top 100 US retailers. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.