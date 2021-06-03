Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi to headline Amazon Prime Day music special

Amazon

This year, Amazon Prime Day won't just include sales. The company is releasing a three-part concert series on Prime Video featuring musical artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi.

The Prime Day Show will be available in three episodes starting June 17, and free to anyone, with or without a Prime subscription for 30 days, Amazon said Thursday.

Each episode will "fuse performance and storytelling, transporting fans to worlds inspired by Paris, The Dunbar Hotel, and outer space," Amazon said.

The Prime Day Show will also be available to stream on Twitch and IMDb TV.

Amazon Prime Day itself, takes place June 21-22.