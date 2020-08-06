Bill & Ted Face the Music is coming out a week early

Bill & Ted Face the Music is coming out on Aug. 28, star Alex Winter revealed in a tweet Thursday, a week ahead of the previously announced release date.
"Great news my excellent friends! @BillandTed3 is moving up a full week to release on August 28!", he wrote. "On demand and in select theaters in the U.S.!"
