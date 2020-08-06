CNET también está disponible en español.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is coming out a week early

It's moved up to an excellent Aug. 28 release on VOD and select theaters.

Bill, Ted and their daughters are going on their adventure a week early.

 Orion Pictures

Bill & Ted Face the Music is coming out on Aug. 28, star Alex Winter revealed in a tweet Thursday, a week ahead of the previously announced release date.

"Great news my excellent friends! @BillandTed3  is moving up a full week to release on August 28!", he wrote. "On demand and in select theaters in the U.S.!"