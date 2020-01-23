Bill Murray confirms he'll be back in Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Herbert Dorfman/Corbis via Getty Images

Who you gonna call? Bill Murray, apparently. And also, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver. Those iconic cast members from the 1984 original film are returning for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Vanity Fair reported on Thursday. Ghostbusters: Afterlife introduces a younger generation of ghostbusters, led by Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things.

Murray will return as ghostbusting vet Peter Venkman, and the others will also slip into their old roles.

Some familiar faces will be absent. Actor Rick Moranis, who played accountant Louis Tully, isn't returning, Vanity Fair noted, saying that he has "largely withdrawn from performing over the past 20 years." And star Harold Ramis died in 2014, a loss Murray says will be addressed in the new film.

"Well, we are a man down. That's the deal," he told the magazine. "And that's the story we're telling, that's the story they've written."

Ramis played Murray's fellow ghostbuster Egon Spengler, and in the new film, a young family moves into the dilapidated Spengler mansion in Oklahoma, and finds some haunting memories left behind.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife also stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace, and is scheduled for release on July 10.