GatesNotes.com

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he's looking forward to working with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to tackle some of the issues facing the US in the days ahead. Gates specifically mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, and despite those weighty burdens, says he has hope for the future.

"I look forward to working with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to tackle some of our toughest challenges like COVID-19 and climate change," Gates tweeted Wednesday. "This has been a troubling time in America, but I see promise in the months and years ahead."

I look forward to working with President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris to tackle some of our toughest challenges like COVID-19 and climate change. This has been a troubling time in America, but I see promise in the months and years ahead. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 20, 2021

In three additional tweets, Gates encouraged Americans to practice social distancing, wear masks and get the COVID-19 vaccine, noting that this eventually will bring the country back to a more normal life. He also praised Biden for his "commitment to reengage with the world," as well as for his decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. Biden did, in fact, sign papers recommitting the US to do just that on Wednesday afternoon.

Nearly 200 countries are part of the accord and have agreed to fight global warming by reducing carbon emissions. In 2017, then-president Donald Trump pulled the nation out of the climate accord, saying it was unfair to the US and would cost the country jobs.

With Americans across the country working together, more people get a COVID-19 vaccine every day, bringing us closer to a time when life will look much more like normal. Until then, we can slow the spread of the virus and save lives by continuing to distance and wear masks. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 20, 2021

The President’s commitment to reengage with the world gives me hope that the recovery will reach everyone, including communities of color in the U.S. and people in poor countries around the world. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 20, 2021